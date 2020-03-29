Home

Gilbert Foerster July 8, 1945 - March 6, 2020 Fallbrook Gilbert Bryant Foerster, 74, died on March 6, 2020. A native son of California, he was born July 8, 1945 to Faye Elaine Williams and Roland Bryant Foerster. Through his crusty but endearing nature, Gilbert mentored many and showed great kindness in his life. He served 4 years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After his service he became one of nature's midwives through his plant nursery Seedlink Upstarts. He is survived by his wife Anne Mudge, sister Julie Conrad and brother-in-law Tony Tollner, step-siblings Susan Hanger and Dean Hanger, extended family, and longtime employee Tammy Howell.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
