Dr. Gilbert P. Moe March 21, 1927 - June 8, 2020 Oceanside Dr. Gilbert P. Moe went home to be with the Heavenly Father on June 8, 2020, at the age of 93.Gil was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on March 21, 1927. He grew up in Mountain Lakes, N. J.During WW 11, Gil enlisted in the Merchant Marine and had basic training at Boston Marine Hospital to study to be a medical corpsman. He was only 17 years old at that time and spent two years at sea.Gil finished four years of pre-med at the University of Michigan. He then was accepted to McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and graduated from McGill with an M.D.C.M., Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery.He married his first wife, Joyce, and had a daughter Leslie and a son Greg. He decided to follow Obstetrics and Gynecology as his specialty and served three years of Residency Training at the County Hospital in Oakland, California. After Residency in Oakland, he joined the Navy. He spent two years in Barstow, California. He was promoted to Lt. Commander.He went into private practice in Banning, California, then moved to Hemet, California, where he practiced his OB & GYN specialty until his retirement in 1992.Gil moved to Ocean Hills Country Club, in Oceanside, California, after the death of his wife. He then married Carolee Ziegman, who he knew from when he was practicing medicine at Hemet Hospital.He enjoyed skiing, boating, horseback riding, golf, photography, billiards and traveling. His saying was I SHOOT ANIMALS AND BIRDS WITH A CAMERA.'He was a member of United States Power Squadrons, Carlsbad Community Church, Men of Encouragement, the Growth Group, and Riverside-San Bernardino OB-GYN Society.Gil is survived by his wife Carolee Ziegman, his daughter, son, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, and parents.Final interment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later at Carlsbad Community Church.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carlsbad Community Church.



