Ginya Sherlock Carlsbad Miss Ginya's passion for dance inspired a generation of young people in Carlsbad. As a dancer, teacher, choreographer, manager, founder and owner of a highly successful and visible business, she served as a positive role model. She created Studio C at the Boys & Girls Club in 1981, which became one of the organization's most successful programs. In 1988, she founded the Carlsbad Dance Centre in space rented to her by Judi Missett of Jazzercise. Miss Ginya started with less than 100 students and grew the business to over 400 students taking classes in four studios.Miss Ginya believed that all students should have an opportunity to shine, regardless of their skill level or experience. She initiated an annual dance recital, which became a community tradition. The event grew to eight performances over two weekends with two separate casts. It was held at the Carlsbad Cultural Arts Center and filmed in its entirety by KOCT.Miss Ginya encouraged her students to perform at the highest level at which they were capable. She hired talented instructors in a variety of disciplines: tap, jazz, hip hop and ballet. She entered her top students in regional and national competitions, where they competed and won numerous regional and national championships. Later, her students would go on to win multiple national championships as the Lancer Dancers of Carlsbad High School. As adults, some of Miss Ginya's former students would have careers as professional dancers, teachers, coaches and studio owners.Ginya, the oldest of five siblings, was born on March 15, 1953 in Los Angeles to John and Virginia Houk. As a child, her mother taught her how to tap dance. Musically inclined, Ginya performed in piano recitals and played glockenspiel in her high school band. Her senior year in high school, she met Danny, whom she married in 1973.From the time she was young, Ginya wanted to be a teacher. At California State University, Northridge, she took all the dance classes which were offered, plus additional classes at a private studio. After earning a bachelor's degree, she taught and toured with a dance company.Ginya became a parent with the birth of daughters, Mandy and Jennifer. She juggled family and career, sometimes mixing the two. Both daughters became competitive dancers and cheerleaders. After the birth of her second child, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which caused severe pain in her joints. When she had a second hip replacement in 2002, it became difficult to teach, so she sold the business.The next chapter of Ginya's life started in 2003, with the birth of her first granddaughter, Morgan. A second granddaughter, Carsen, soon followed. Spending time with her grandchildren, including attending their numerous volleyball, swimming, basketball and gymnastics events, became her new passion. She enjoyed spending quality time with other family members, including grandson, Caden, sons-in-law, Chris and Sean, and Sean's children, Jacob and Jaden.A devout Christian, retirement gave Ginya time to become more involved in her church, North Coast Calvary Chapel. She volunteered as a group leader working with fifth grade girls on Sunday mornings, Wednesday evenings and at Kids Games during the summer. She also participated in bible study, women's retreats and the Yada Sisters, a small group of Christian ladies.Ginya enjoyed musical theater, concerts and dance performances. She was a loyal fan of the San Diego Padres, attending games at home and on the road, including Yankee Stadium. She traveled throughout the United States and Mexico, to the Holy Land, Japan and eight countries in Europe. She was a good listener, a sincere, fun-loving, non-judgmental person. These qualities resulted in many lifelong friendships.Ginya's final years were impacted by dementia. Despite her debilitation, she remained a beautiful, classy, caring woman. Ginya reached her final destination on June 17, 2019. That day she danced with delight in the presence of the Lord. We are grateful to the staff of Elite Manor II and Hospice of the North Coast for their tender, loving care of Miss Ginya.A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10:00 a.m. at North Coast Calvary Chapel, 1330 Poinsettia Lane, Carlsbad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the dance program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, P.O Box 178569, San Diego 92177 or https://www.sdyouth.org/sherlock or to the youth ministry at North Coast Calvary Chapel. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 22 to June 23, 2019