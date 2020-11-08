Giovanni 'Nino ' Cupaiuolo
July 17, 1934 - October 22, 2020
San Diego
Nino Cupaiuolo was a dreamer, the type who knew how to make dreams come true. He crafted a life of ambition, intelligence, and heart that epitomized perseverance and persistence. He had a passion for art, music, and languages, and a flair for teaching, but his greatest accomplishment was his life itself. He leaves a legacy of vision, determination, wisdom, and gratitude. Born in 1934, on the island of Sardinia, Italy, Nino loved the rolling coastal hills and mild climate. He grew up in Milan and became interested in American culture because of his exposure to American soldiers arriving at the end of World War II. Later, he met and married Barbara, an American woman, with whom he shared three children. They emigrated to the United States soon after they married, and when Nino first saw California, he instantly recognized a dream just waiting to come true.As a young man, he dreamed of swimming in the Olympics, and even made it as far as the 1956 Olympic Trials for the Melbourne Olympics.
He continued competitive swimming in the Masters Program, and in 1974, he set a national record for the Masters 200 meter breaststroke, which remained unbroken for many years. As a businessman in Michigan, he believed in equity for women and underrepresented people, so he made it a priority to provide mentoring for them, and gave them employment opportunities that didn't exist at the time. During this time, he met another fascinating American woman, Susan. Together, they returned to California and made yet another dream come true: Primavera Orchards in Vista. Nino's vision of local farming brought organic and exotic fruits to the community and partnered with university and other research agencies to develop hardy strains of blueberries and cherimoyas for local distribution.Nino adored his family and friends and always welcomed them with open arms and his signature smile. It was this quality of his that kept one of the most fundamental of all dreams alive, a strong and lively bond of family that crossed continents and oceans. Born into it, or married into it, he loved each member of his family with all of his fiery heart. Out of respect for his adopted country, Nino became an American citizen after 9/11; but he never stopped being Italian.Nino is survived by his brother and cousins, nieces and nephews in Italy with whom he maintained close contact all of his life, as well as his three children, their mother, six grandchildren, and a growing contingent of great-grandchildren. Above all, Nino is remembered by his wife, Susan, his partner and soulmate in all things.Nino's remarkable life is one well worth honoring, and his many passions and achievements will long be remembered. Those whose lives he touched will memorialize his tradition of making dreams come true, and will strive to achieve their own dreams, which is just what Nino would have wanted.Contributions in Nino's memory may be made to Alzheimer's San Diego (alzsd.org
). Details for a memorial service have yet to be determined.