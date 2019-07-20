Girard Gerry' Pico January 19, 1927 - July 12, 2019 San Diego Girard (Gerry) Pico, of Crown Point (San Diego), passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on July 12th, 2019. She was at home and surrounded by family. Being a "U.S. Army brat" gave Gerry the opportunity to enjoy life growing up in many places including Georgia, Oregon, Hawaii, and Reno, Nevada, where she graduated from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor's' degree in Psychology. It was at the university where she also met and married Louis, her husband of 70 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Gilbert E. (ret.) and Marjorie S. Parker, and her beloved brother Gilbert. She is survived by her husband Louis, their four children, Andres, Gilbert, Roger, and Antonia, sixteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Upon their graduation from the U. of Nevada, Gerry moved with Louis to Dayton, Ohio, when he accepted an appointment to Wright Field, and she accepted a position at the Ohio State Mental Hospital as a Case Manager. Gerry loved literature and a wide range of music, including classical and opera, traditional Hawaiian, blues jazz and swing jazz, with Glenn Miller being her favorite artist. She also loved science and nature, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. During the time her children attended Crown Point Elementary School, she was active many years as a Room Mother, a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 553, and was always very active with the PTA. Other endeavors included membership with MagicGals, tax preparation with H&R Block, and real estate with Century 21. Gerry was a very talented dancer beginning young with ballet, and also excelling in the native dances of Hawaii, including the hula. Teamed with her husband, they were award-winning International Ball Room dancers for several years. The funeral will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at El Camino Memorial Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from July 20 to July 22, 2019