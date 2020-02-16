|
|
Gladys Bakken October 7, 1937 - February 5, 2020 San Diego Our sweet mom passed away after bravely battling cancer. She is survived by her daughters, Dene and Dail, their husbands, four grandchildren and two great- granddaughters.Our mom wore many hats over the years; she was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher and retired from the San Diego Union School District. She was a skilled seamstress, loved to cross stitch and read. Our mom was always ready for an adventure including riding a mechanical bull, ziplining and trips to AZ for the Nascar Races. She needed her lipstick on before going anywhere and her motto was to "laugh everyday". Our mom will be greatly missed by her family, neighbors, church family, sewing group and friends. A celebration of life service will be in July at her home church in P.B. (Community Congregational Church). Donations in Gladys' name may be made to Free Spirit Hospice in Simi Valley, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020