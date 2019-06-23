Gladys H. King December 7, 1924 - June 2, 2019 SAN DIEGO Gladys passed peacefully on the evening of June 2, 2019. Gladys was born in South Carolina on December 7, 1924. She moved to San Diego after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was in Pearl Harbor during the attack.Gladys was married to James Robert "Bob" King, for over 60 years. Bob and Gladys divided their time between San Diego and Mexico and traveled extensively. Bob and Gladys were well known for their generosity. Gladys was very active at St Paul's Cathedral, Walkabout, and the Old Globe; she enjoyed bridge, was a master of advanced Yoga techniques, an avid reader and owned and operated several businesses. Gladys is survived by her nephew, Steve Harvey, his wife, Cecilia and their two sons, Steven and Andrew. Gladys is also survived by her adopted son, Patrick "Rick" Porteus, his wife, Susan and their daughters, Karissa Reardon and Shauna Porteus. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews and friends worldwide.Services to be held at Saint Paul's Cathedral, 6th Ave. on June 29th at 11:00 am, "Celebration of Life" to immediately follow service at the church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary