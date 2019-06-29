|
|
Gladys Lorenzen September 10, 1917 - June 9, 2019 Oceanside Gladys Erickson Lorenzen was born on Sept. 10th, 1917 in South Dakota and passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in Fallbrook , CA. Gladys was an ardent lover of music and enjoyed playing her organ to entertain her loved ones. Gladys rarely missed watching a Padres game and until her passing could name the Padres starters and their statistics. She will be most remembered for her zest for life and love of Jesus, and will be greatly missed. Gladys is survived by her loving daughter Susan Williams (husband Terry) of Fallbrook, California; her son Dwight Lorenzen of Destin, Florida; 6 grandchildren, and 8 grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 29, 2019