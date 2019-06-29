Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Lorenzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Lorenzen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Lorenzen Obituary
Gladys Lorenzen September 10, 1917 - June 9, 2019 Oceanside Gladys Erickson Lorenzen was born on Sept. 10th, 1917 in South Dakota and passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in Fallbrook , CA. Gladys was an ardent lover of music and enjoyed playing her organ to entertain her loved ones. Gladys rarely missed watching a Padres game and until her passing could name the Padres starters and their statistics. She will be most remembered for her zest for life and love of Jesus, and will be greatly missed. Gladys is survived by her loving daughter Susan Williams (husband Terry) of Fallbrook, California; her son Dwight Lorenzen of Destin, Florida; 6 grandchildren, and 8 grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.