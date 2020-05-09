Glen Joseph Daigle
Glen Joseph Daigle July 16, 1957 - May 3, 2020 Lakeside Born on July 16th, 1957 to Roger Daigle and Gail S. Park in Austin, TX. Died May 3rd 2020. Preceding him are his parents, his step-father, Ken Park, his brother Terry Vine and all of his beloved dogs. Surviving him are his Son Chase (Kari) Daigle and his adored Grandkids Dylan and Zayne of San Diego. His Sisters, Linda Cameron of AZ and Sherri Park of HI. His Brothers, Keith Daigle and Steve Park both of San Diego and many loved nieces and nephews. He didn't have much, but what he did have he was generious to a fault with.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
