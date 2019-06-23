Glen Phillip Doughty November 28, 1922 - June 3, 2019 La Jolla It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Glen Phillip Doughty announces his passing at the age of 96. He died on Monday, June 3, at 4:23 pm in his home in La Jolla. He leaves the love of his life Patricia, eldest daughter, Celeste, and her husband, Wayne Jensen, and daughter, Denyce, and her husband, Stuart Klein.Glen was born on November 28, 1922, conceived and raised in San Diego. He joined the army for World War II in 1942 and married Patricia Byrne on March 8, 1944.After the war, he was accepted to the University of California San Francisco Medical Center Dental School. He started his successful dental practice in Pacific Beach in 1952. He retired in 1980. Strategic investments kept him busy. At the age of 70, he became proficient with accounting and mastered the computer and accounting software.He was a child of God and devoted his time with Forest Home, Hebrew Mission Board and First Presbyterian Church. He volunteered with the senior high group and various boards of the church. Numerous ministries benefited from his generous giving. As a great man of integrity, he loved his God, wife, family and friends with all his heart.Glen will be dearly missed, but will always bring a smile to our face when we think of him in heaven.Memorial service on Friday, July 12, at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date St., San Diego, CA 92101. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary