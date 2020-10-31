Glen Ray Yotter

July 4, 1934 - October 6, 2020

SAN MARCOS

Glen Ray Yotter, 86, of Oceanside, passed away on October 6, 2020, after nine months in a care facility with dementia. He was born on July 4, 1934, in Huron, South Dakota, to Glen and Alice Yotter. Glen graduated from West Liberty High School in West Liberty, Iowa, in 1952. After high school, he spent three years serving our country in the Army as a medic. He then received a BA in Physical Education from the University of Iowa and an MA from Cal State Northridge. The majority of Glen's career was spent teaching and coaching with L.A. City Schools. After retiring from L.A. City Schools in 1982, Glen and wife Mary moved to Tucson and sold real estate before Glen officially retired in 1993. Glen remained active his entire life. He played football in high school and remained close friends with his teammates for many years. Glen was a diehard Hawkeye fan, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hiking and walking. In 2016, Glen and Mary moved to Ocean Hills Country Club (OHCC) in Oceanside, CA, to be closer to family. Glen enjoyed a variety of activities at OHCC, including Bocce, shuffleboard, dancing, and he sang with the Men's Chorus. Glen was predeceased by his father Glen in 1974, his mother, Alice, in 1991, and his sister, Edith Stagg, in 1993. Glen is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary, sons, Glen (Jo), Anthony (Eva), Matthew (Laura) and Lillian (David) and Maurene (Mitch), and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Glen will be held in Tucson, AZ, in the future; once we say goodbye to COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store