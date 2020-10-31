1/1
Glen Ray Yotter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Ray Yotter
July 4, 1934 - October 6, 2020
SAN MARCOS
Glen Ray Yotter, 86, of Oceanside, passed away on October 6, 2020, after nine months in a care facility with dementia. He was born on July 4, 1934, in Huron, South Dakota, to Glen and Alice Yotter. Glen graduated from West Liberty High School in West Liberty, Iowa, in 1952. After high school, he spent three years serving our country in the Army as a medic. He then received a BA in Physical Education from the University of Iowa and an MA from Cal State Northridge. The majority of Glen's career was spent teaching and coaching with L.A. City Schools. After retiring from L.A. City Schools in 1982, Glen and wife Mary moved to Tucson and sold real estate before Glen officially retired in 1993. Glen remained active his entire life. He played football in high school and remained close friends with his teammates for many years. Glen was a diehard Hawkeye fan, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hiking and walking. In 2016, Glen and Mary moved to Ocean Hills Country Club (OHCC) in Oceanside, CA, to be closer to family. Glen enjoyed a variety of activities at OHCC, including Bocce, shuffleboard, dancing, and he sang with the Men's Chorus. Glen was predeceased by his father Glen in 1974, his mother, Alice, in 1991, and his sister, Edith Stagg, in 1993. Glen is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary, sons, Glen (Jo), Anthony (Eva), Matthew (Laura) and Lillian (David) and Maurene (Mitch), and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Glen will be held in Tucson, AZ, in the future; once we say goodbye to COVID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved