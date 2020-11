Glenda A. Robertson



San Diego

After bravely facing cancer, Glenda Annette Robertson passed away at home on November 1, 2020. She would've been happy to learn that her beloved Tom Brady beat the NY Giants that day.Glenda was predeceased by her parents Donald and Bonnie Robertson. She is survived by her three sisters Jeanie Robertson, Peggy Whitescarver, and Shirley Robertson. Glenda is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.She will be missed. June 29, 1951 - November 1, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store