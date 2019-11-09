|
Glenda Jean Howard January 3, 1950 - November 4, 2019 La Mesa Glenda J. Howard, our precious wife and mother, went to be with our Lord on November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother. She is survived by her husband Joe, daughter Jenny (Mike), daughter Rebecca (Stephen), and her grandchildren Michael, Jessie, Blake, Nicolas and Rachel. She worked at Drew Ford for over 30 years and was known and loved for the formation of the "Miracle on La Mesa Blvd." which brought so much help and joy to families in need at Christmas time every year. She also headed all of the walk-a-thons, blood drives and Meals on Wheels deliveries over the years. She had the kindest heart and loved to help others. She will be missed by so many. The family suggests a donation to a family in need at the holidays in remembrance of Glenda.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019