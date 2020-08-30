1/1
Glenn Myron Reynolds
Glenn Myron Reynolds
January 30, 1936 - August 14, 2020
San Diego
Glenn Myron Reynolds, 84, died on August 14, 2020 from heart disease. He was born on January 30, 1936, in Alexandria, MN to Agnes (Feigum) and George Reynolds. In 1954, he graduated from Alexandria High School and joined the Air Force. After serving for four years, he used the GI Bill to work towards a Ph.D. in Physics at the University of Minnesota. During that time, Glenn married Joyce and they had three children. Glenn was a devoted, soft-spoken, and respected father.In 1968, he moved his family across the country to San Diego, California. Glenn loved the area so much that he lived there for the remaining 52 years of his life. In San Diego, he joined a handful of scientists who had started a new company called Science Applications, Inc. During his 29 years with the company, he became a Vice President and Division Manager. Glenn retired from his work at age 63. In retirement, he finally had the chance to travel the world with Joyce. He spent his free time reading astrophysics books, visiting art museums, watching golf, and relaxing at the beach.He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Kietzmann), sister, Janice (Fynskov), brother, Dennis, son, Dale, daughter, Carolyn (Zimring), and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce.A gathering was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Alexandria, MN with a Private Family interment at Kinkead Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Alexandria, Minnesota. www.andersonfuneral.net

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
