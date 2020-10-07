Glenn Tripp

August 31, 1947 - September 10, 2020

San Diego

It is with great sadness that the family of Glenn Tripp announces his passing on September 10, 2020. He was born in Woodward, Oklahoma to Chester Tripp Jr. and Lillie (Stricker) Tripp. The family moved to San Diego that same year after a tornado had destroyed their home. Their first home was in National City and then moved to El Cajon in 1956. Glenn attended Cuyamaca Elementary School, Emerald Junior High and Grossmont High School. Glenn made many friends in school and living close to what would become Renette Park. He enjoyed those friendships right up until his final day. After graduating from Grossmont, Glenn entered the U.S. Navy. His duty was aboard the USS Mariano G. Vallejo atomic ballistic missile submarine. He enjoyed much of his time being stationed in Hawaii. After his tour, Glenn decided not to re-enlist and came back to El Cajon. Glenn worked in multiple skilled trades including carpet installation, journeyman painter and finally as a meat cutter. Glenn worked for many market chains over the years. His last stint was with the DOD at Miramar where he was a meat cutter and very successful union representative. Glenn was forced into early retirement with a disability injury. With his added leisure time, Glenn became an active karaoke singer around San Diego County. He also enjoyed competing in karaoke contests with his smooth falsetto voice. He often sang old-school Motown songs and surprised many people with his remarkable ability to hit those high notes. At a venue in the North County, people started giving him the nickname of "White Chocolate" because of his ability to sing those songs so well. Of course, Glenn enjoyed having cocktails and shots with his many friends. Many of his friends called him "Little Glennie" and his family called him "Glennie Boy." Along the way, Glenn began having some health issues with cancer of the prostate, kidney and had heart disease. These were under control with a strong team of doctors that treated him. Glenn went to the hospital recently to have a kidney removed in July of 2020. Prior to that surgery he began to not eat, was often tired and lost weight quickly. His symptoms before the surgery continued after the surgery and after many tests, it was found he had Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) a form of bone marrow cancer. This terrible disease took Glenn from us much too early at the young age of 73.Glenn was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brothers Robert Tripp and Alan Tripp. He is survived by his son, Benjamin Tripp, daughter-in-law, Molly Tripp, grandson, Cash Tripp, and granddaughter, Lillie Tripp all of whom he had loved so very much. He is also survived by his brother, Randy Tripp and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and so many cousins around the United States. Lastly, to all of his many friends he met along the way that loved him.Glenn will be interned at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar. Currently, there will not be any services for people to attend. A Celebration of life is being planned for a future date after the first of the year.



