Glenn William Charos June 18, 1956 - May 6, 2019 Escondido Glenn William Charos was the third of four sons of Augustus and Mae Charos of Fall River, MA. After graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, he headed to San Diego and earned his degree from Western State College of Law. It was love at first sight when he met his wife, the sweet Sandra Jean Coleman. Over the 35 years they shared, she was his most trusted counsel. Together, they raised their children, Kimberly, 24, David, 22, and Amanda, 19, in a fun and happy home. Glenn loved a good steak, his Mercedes convertible, family vacations, the Del Mar races, lunches by the beach, Frank Sinatra music, and his Western boots. His beloved East Coast was always in his heart, and he maintained a very close relationship with his brothers, George, Augustus Jr., John, and all of his extended family. He was well known in the community for his strong work ethic and honesty. He took pride in his businesses, including The Law Offices of Glenn W. Charos and restaurants Ten Twenty Prime Steakhouse and La Tapatia. After suffering a severe injury, Glenn, along with his devoted family, spent the last year and a half courageously focused on his recovery, which he faced with dignity and strength. Right to the end, he remained sharp, funny, and sweet. Glenn is remembered as a kind, humble, and outstanding friend. His charm, intelligence, and generosity were apparent. He was a classic gentleman, always perfectly groomed and wore a suit and tie like he was born to. We are so thankful for the happy, fun-filled years we shared and the wonderful memories we have together. We love you.Glenn will be honored and remembered in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the San Diego Brain Injury Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 29, 2019