When I think of Glenn the definition of a true gentleman comes to mind immediately. I will always treasure the fun times we had in community events. His family was his heartbeat and he loved his family above all else. I, like others, will miss him and treasure his friendship.
Joyce Wells
May 29, 2019
Our deepest condolences to your family from Steve Ollier and his mother Char.
Steve and Char Ollier
May 29, 2019
YOU WILL BE MISSED....
security officer Claudia
May 29, 2019
My deepest condolences to the Charros family. It was an absolute pleasure knowing all of you. May god comfort you and give you strength through this hard time. Much love, Security Officer Claudia Villa-Pomerado. <3
May 29, 2019
Rest In Peace GLENN. Thank you for your professionalism and legal support to our family and businesses. Your friendship and generosity will remain in our hearts. LMR Solutions.
