Steve, Lori, James and Lisa,



I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's/Grandmothers passing. Although we only met once, I know how much she was loved. Losing a beautiful sweet spirit is very difficult, but she is now with her one true love and the rest of her family. May the Lord hold her in his loving arms and may you find peace in your hearts.



Patty Humphries Groves

