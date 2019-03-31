|
Gloria C. Eller La Mesa The greatest love of all of our lives has gone to be with the Lord. Gloria Carrillo Eller, a sixth generation Californian, was a beautiful, strong, hardworking wife and mother. She was the rock of her family and her life was devoted to her husband and daughters. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Charles, her daughters Kristi and Rhondi, their husbands, her grandson and her loyal dogs. Private services were held. March 28, 1930 - March 10, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019