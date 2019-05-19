Gloria C. Eller March 28, 1930 - March 10, 2019 LA MESA The greatest love of all of our lives has gone to be with the Lord. Gloria Carrillo Eller, a sixth generation Californian, born to Orman A. Carrillo and Mildred Moynihan on March 28, 1930, was a beautiful, strong, hard working wife and mother whose heart was devoted to her husband and daughters. She worked beside her husband, Dr. Charles G. Eller, in their La Mesa dental practice for 46 years. She traveled in over 40 countries, helping her husband plan international dental events and making many friends along the way. One of their most memorable moments was being guests of the Deputy Minister of Education in China in Beijing where he prepared a lavish 32-course dinner in their honor. Gloria was an avid antique collector and created beauty in everything she touched. She was also a Patron of the Arts. She was an amazing chef, who loved spending time in the kitchen and made dinner time an absolute priority for her family to catch up on the events of the day. Their home was the central gathering place for the kids in the neighborhood, where there was always fun and something good to eat! She was known for creating lavish formal dinner parties at their home, especially at Christmas because that was her favorite time of the year. Gloria was an excellent seamstress who had her own unique sense of fashion, no matter the occasion and took great pride in creating special occasion dresses and costumes for her daughters. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years in May, Dr. Charles G. Eller, her daughters Kristi and Rhondi, their husbands, a grandson and her loyal dogs. Gloria was richly blessed and led a story book life. She was the rock of her family, who was her pride and joy and will be deeply missed by her adoring husband, family and friends. Private services were held. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019