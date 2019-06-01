|
|
Gloria Estelle Hokr June 6, 1928 - February 12, 2019 San Diego After a brief illness our sweet mom joined the Communion of Saints this past winter. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, San Diego at 12:00 PM. She was predeceased by her husband William Hokr, son John Street and grandson David Simpson. She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Higueria-Street and Debra Woodcroft and son Michael Street; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019