Gloria Fernandez Purlia November 18, 1922 - February 18, 2019 Alpine When as a young woman she was diagnosed with a "weak" heart, Gloria Fernandez conscientiously followed her doctor's instructions and "spent a year in bed." It was an early lesson in the fragility and value of life, and Gloria spent what turned out to be her many, many remaining years living it to the fullest. She passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, surrounded by her four children. Gloria Maria Fernandez was born on November 18, 1922, in the largely immigrant-rich mining town of Miami, AZ. Her father, Joseph Fernandez, owned and operated the town's grocery, having arrived in the U.S. as a child in the aftermath of the Mexican Revolution. Gloria was only 16 when she enrolled at Arizona Teachers College (now Northern Arizona University) in Flagstaff where she was a vibrant presence on campus lead in the school play, homecoming queen, and member of the ski team. She later transferred to the University of Arizona in Tucson. One of her favorite memories of that time was performing on radio broadcasts from the USO Club of Tucson. She graduated with her education degree and teaching credential, and had a 10+ year teaching career (elementary, high school and art education) prior to starting a family. Shortly after the end of World War II, a returning pilot offered his seat on a Miami bus to Gloria's mother and, for the first time, Gloria noticed that "skinny little Sammy Purlia" (whom she had known all her life) was "all grown up." They married in 1949 and moved to San Diego County in 1952 where they raised their family, mainly in Alpine where Gloria lived for the past 54 years. Purlia's Owl Rexall Drugs in Serra Mesa was the family-run business, and Gloria made a point to work at the store at least once a week because, as she would say, "the family that works together, stays together." Gloria had many loves, which she enthusiastically passed along, including food and cooking, music and singing, art and painting, storytelling and acting. But most of all, Gloria loved the family she made and nurtured. Gloria is survived by her four children and families: Gina Purlia Johnson (husband Kent and daughter Casey), Marianne Demers (husband Joe and son John), John Purlia, and Danilo Purlia (wife Catherine Kuss). She was predeceased by her beloved husband Sam, and her siblings Robert Fernandez, Celia Griffin, and Patricia Tameron. A vigil will be held at Goodbody Mortuary in San Diego, CA, on Thursday, March 7, from 4PM-8PM with a rosary at 6PM. Funeral services will take place at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Alpine, CA, on Friday, March 8, at 11AM. Burial and reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Madeleine Sophie's Center, 2119 E. Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019