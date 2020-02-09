|
Gloria H. Gonzales June 20, 1921 - January 26, 2020 SAN DIEGO Gloria H. Gonzales, 98, died peacefully in her sleep, January 26, 2020. Gloria, was born on June 20, 1921, and raised in San Diego. She graduated from San Diego High in 1939. She began a musical career as a teenager singing, dancing, playing the piano and marimba with a local orchestra. Her years of piano, dance and singing lessons provided her an extensive background in entertainment. She also danced flamenco using castanets in her performances. Although she was beautiful and accomplished at all of these, this would not become a career choice. She was fluent in both English and Spanish and could take shorthand in both languages. There wasn't a word in either language that she couldn't spell or define. Typing 100 words a minute came in handy for her husband Chris and his engineering manuals and her son's college essays. These abilities landed her the position of Executive Secretary to the Director at the State Employment Development Department where she worked for 25 years. Every Christmas Eve, even this past one, she played Christmas carols on the piano as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered around her to sing along. During retirement she loved to read mystery novels and do her daily New York Times crossword puzzle. Gloria married the love of her life, Chris, on December 14, 1941. They were married 70 years. Chris passed away at the age of 96. Together they worked tirelessly and were lauded for their efforts in the Latino community and in later years for transporting children to in Pasadena. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Chris and daughter, Yolanda. She is survived by her sister, Josephine; children, Monica and Ernie; son-in-law, Joe and grandchildren, Frankie, Monica Therese, Andre, Joie, Elise, Hayley and Alec and eight great-grandchildren.Funeral arrangements: Viewing 4-8 PM Sunday, February 16th, California Cremation and Burial Chapel in National City with funeral mass February 17th, 11 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, San Diego and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall 35 E. 18th St. National City. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020