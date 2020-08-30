Gloria J. Flynn

When Mother Teresa (now St. Teresa of Calcutta) was in Mercy Hospital for a heart condition, Robert Brom, then Catholic Bishop of San Diego, asked her, "Mother, are you afraid of dying?" She replied, "Of course not, death is but a doorway to God."After two years of cancer treatment Gloria elected to let nature take its course, and in the early morning of August 4, Gloria Jean, "GoGo" Salgado Flynn walked through that doorway into the arms of her loving God. She never looked back and was at peace as she passed. She is remembered by all who knew her as a bright ray of sunshine, always smiling and bringing smiles to all she met.Gloria and her husband, Joseph T. Flynn, did not have children but had many nieces and nephews whom they loved dearly. Since 2002, Gloria and Joe hosted reunions and luncheons for a group of WW II Navy veterans.The Vets were in their 80's and 90's, but Gloria made them feel they were in their 20's again.Gloria/GoGo was born in Whittier, CA, to John and Lucy Salgado. She attended St. Anthony's elementary school and graduated from Mission High School in San Gabriel. She was employed by AT&T in Pasadena and in San Diego. On retirement, she returned to college for an Associate Arts degree.She collected antiques and specialized in Depression Glass in the Gloria Pattern. Genealogy became a passion and she traced her family history back to her third great grandmother, who was born in the Presidio in San Diego before California became a state.Her siblings consisted of a younger brother, Frank (Joyce), Temple City; a sister, Louise Guerrero, San Gabriel; and older brother Thomas, San Diego and Palm Desert. After Tom accepted a position in San Diego, Gloria followed and met and married his colleague and good friend Joe, a marriage that lasted over 50 years.She was predeceased by her parents John and Lucy Salgado, a much-loved aunt Beatrice Salgado, and brother Tom Salgado. Her San Diego family by marriage includes Teresa Betlejewski, Ken Sellers (Rita, dec.), and Loretta Falor, Utah.Gloria was active in The Immaculate Conception Church in Old Town, as a Eucharistic Minister, and participant in Church events. She will be missed by all who knew her.Sharp Home Hospice and her husband provided comfort care in her own home.Gloria would appreciate donations to her favorite charities; Father Flanagan's Boys Town, in Omaha, NE, or St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD.Due to the pandemic, no services are planned at this time.



