Gloria Jean Horgan Chula Vista Gloria Jean Horgan, 85, was born in Deer River, MN, on June 2, 1933, and moved to Chula Vista, CA, in 1945, where she attended Chula Vista High School. Gloria passed away in her sleep on April 13, 2019.Gloria, a loving wife, dated beloved husband, Edward M. Horgan, at age 12 and 14, and married Edward on October 7, 1951, being married for 67 years.Gloria was a wonderful mother to three sons and daughter-in-law, Edward, Gary, and Richard (Natalie) Horgan.Gloria has one surviving sister, Janice Rushing, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends while traveling, camping, fishing, bowling, or just visiting. She was a great seamstress and cook.Funeral Services will be held on April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at El Cajon Mortuary and Cremation Service, 684 South Mollison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sharp Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1750 La Mesa, CA 91944. June 2, 1933 - April 13, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019