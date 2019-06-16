A LIFE WELL LIVEDIn memory of Gloria L. Jones on the anniversary of her passing June 18, 2018.Ms. Jones was a caring and gifted teacher and student government ("ASB") advisor at Grossmont High School from 1962-2000. Her passion was U.S. History and she instilled in her students a love of country, along with the importance of participating in the democratic process.Ms. Jones was an irreplaceable teacher and person. She guided her students, taught them to think critically and to problem solve. She showed them "where to look, not what to see" and they loved her for her firm, but loving guidance. She made them feel heard and that they mattered.Gloria was also the Grossmont District Teacher's Union Leader and led the fight for improved working conditions. She promoted the highest levels of academic excellence and brought Advanced Placement ("AP") classes to Grossmont. She later carried the torch for AP standards in the State and the Nation.She loved to travel and with her engaging personality, met people wherever she went. She enjoyed the theatre, ballet and all types of music. The latter helped her be relatable to her students. Her smile, laugh, aviator sunglasses, retro hairdo and determined walk/swagger are fondly remembered by many.Gloria lived in La Mesa and often went to the movies and dinner with her closest friends. She loved good conversation over a glass of chardonnay. She was in fairly good health until the end and her passing was quick and unexpected.Upon hearing of her death, (nearly twenty years after retiring!) hundreds of former students took to social media with an outpouring of love and memories of their beloved teacher, a testament to her continuing impact on her students even today, and of a life well lived.Her students meant the world to her and as a lasting legacy, a scholarship was set up in Ms. Jones's honor with the hope that she will continue to inspire generations to come. Contributions can be sent to: ASB, Grossmont High School 1100 Murray Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942. Attn: Gloria L. Jones Leadership Scholarship. Gloria L. Jones June 18, 2018 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary