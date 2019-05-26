Gordon Fred Aase April 28, 1945 - April 26, 2019 El Cajon Surrounded by loving family, Gordon F. Aase passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 26th, 2019. He was 73. He was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Jonna, and his sister Sonja. He leaves behind his wife, Lynda (50 years); daughters, Sherry Bingham (Tim), and Rebecca Taylor (Jeff); son, Brady Aase (Jennifer); his brother, Robert Aase (Claudia); brother-in-law, Charles "Fitz" Fitzgerald; honorary son, John Bobof; five grandchildren, Carter, Hudson, Grace, Emma, and Lila, several nieces and nephews, and many friends, old and new. Gordon was born and raised in San Diego, CA. He is what you would call a true native San Diegan. He graduated from San Diego High School class of 1964 where he remained close with his childhood friends dating all the way back to Florence Elementary School. Gordon proudly served his country in the Army and then the National Guard (10/25/1965 - 7/28/1971), where he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He did a short stint as a Barber before being hired by AT&T. He would retire from AT&T 30 years later. It was here that he built a career, supported his family and made everlasting friendships. With retirement brought new adventures. He loved being around his family and friends living a life filled with traveling, camping, golf, and casino nights. Gordon also found time to go back to coaching softball. He spent 16 years with the Santana High School softball team as the assistant coach.One of his greatest accomplishments was the marriage to the love of his life, Lynda Price, on October12, 1969. Gordon will forever be remembered as a family man, doting grandpa, loving husband and father, trusted brother, uncle, co-worker, friend, and coach. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 4pm at the Admiral Baker Country Club (San Diego). Casual resort wear. We ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made on Gordon's behalf to the Juvenile Diabetes Association (JDRF.org) in honor of his granddaughter, Grace, who lives with T1D. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019