Gordon Keith Varo August 12, 1926 - October 24, 2019 San Diego Gordon was born in Leavenworth, WA. After serving in WWII, he attended the University of Oregon where he met his wife of 48 years, Beverly Ann Brown. They moved to San Diego and raised two daughters, Analee and Nancy, in Allied Gardens. Gordon worked for the San Diego County Assessor's Office where he was Chief of the Business Division. He was an active member of Palisades Presbyterian Church. Gordon prized spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his caring, generosity, and love of family. He is survived by his daughters Analee Pinnegar (Terry), Nancy Grano (Robert), and his grandchildren Jared Varo (Samantha), Andrew Grano (Sigournee), and Rachel Grano. A memorial service will be held at Palisades Presbyterian Church on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019