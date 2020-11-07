1/
Gordon Keith Varo
1926 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Gordon Keith Varo.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Palisades Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
March 23, 2020
Was just thinking of Gordon and decided to search for news and current information and was saddened to come upon his obituary. First meet Gordan and Bev in the late '70 early '80s when my beautiful girlfriend Analee took me to meet mom and for the 1st time at their beautiful home on Elgin Street. And I have loved them ever since. Gordan was a very kindhearted, warm and elegant man, a real gentleman in very sense of the word. The world was a better place because of him. Now he and Bev are together again. My condolances, sympathy and love to Analee especially, and to Nancy and their families.
RG Triviz , Lois, Madison and William
Triviz Triviz
Friend
March 23, 2020
Randal "Randy" Triviz
Friend
January 9, 2020
Thoughts & Prayers to Annalee, Nancy; your families and Gordon's friends and Church Family. We are thinking of you, and have made a donation to Palisades Presbyterian Church, in honor and memory of a gentle & wonderful man who is missed.

Love, Aunt Janet, Gayle, Kevin, Keith, Joyce Ann, Jacquie, Janelle, Matthew, Russell, David and Families.
December 29, 2019
To Gordon's Family; I'm very sorry for your loss.

I had the pleasure of working with Gordon when I began at the Assessor's Office going on 37 years ago. I remember him as being such a kind man and very good at his job!

Vickie Wittmayer
VICKIE WITTMAYER
November 10, 2019
