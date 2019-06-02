Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Mark Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gordon Mark Jackson, Jr., 86, was born on Labor Day 1931 in Houston, a fifth-generation Texan, the son of Alma Salley Jackson and Gordon Mark Jackson, the great-great-grandson of pioneers who made their way to Texas prior to its statehood. He served in the Texas State National Guard for nine years and was an alumnus of Rice University and Western State College of Law.







As a child - a nerd in the 1940s - Gordon loved making rockets in his backyard and reading the dictionary for pleasure. Those two activities, along with his father's service during World War II as Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps teaching airplane engine mechanics, when his family lived in Wichita Falls, Texas, formed Gordon's interest in the aerospace industry and in developing a fitting personality for law.







His first job title was "Human Computer," a reference to his slide-rule wizardry for a company in Beaumont, Texas. Thereafter, he worked as a design engineer for Anderson Greenwood of Houston, which contracted him for work at General Dynamics Astronautics Division in San Diego, in their very modern facility in Kearny Mesa, for several lengthy periods during the late 1950s.







This led to an offer of employment and the permanent move of his family to San Diego in 1961, where they resided on Bayside Walk in the then-very bohemian Mission Beach, eventually moving to Mission Hills, where his six children grew up: Vance, Holly, Clyde, Salley, Travis and Annalee.







In this era, Gordon transferred from General Dynamics' Astronautics Division to its Convair Division on Pacific Highway, subsequently receiving a promotion to the position of Historian in their archives. Ever the conservator, he regularly retrieved discarded materials such as aircraft photos from out of their dumpsters, thereby accumulating a mass of materials he gave to the San Diego Air and Space Museum after the great fire that destroyed their building in Balboa Park in 1978.







As Historian, Gordon wrote and illustrated a book on the "Genealogy of Convair/Consolidated Aircraft" covering its history leading up to 1965, a copy of which can be found in the San Diego Air and Space Museum..







Gordon applied his vast knowledge and penchant for accuracy on the WWII aircraft and insignia as technical advisor for the 20th Century Fox (1970) movie, "Tora! Tora! Tora!" Numerous authors sought similar technical assistance from him on their books.







At the age of 40, after the massive layoffs in the early 1970s in the aerospace industry, Gordon began his second career, attending law school by night, serving as Student Bar Association President, and working at the San Diego Union-Tribune in their distribution division.







The noted Southern gentleman began his legal career at the law firm of Domnitz, Prochazka and Mazirow; eventually moving to sole practice, first in the 3100 block of Fifth Avenue, and then to Goldfinch Street in Mission Hills. He was so recognized for his ease with words, San Diego Superior Court judges often would ask, "Mr. Jackson, as the most eloquent person in this room, would you please dictate this order for the court," as observed by daughter, Holly.









Out of his passion for preservation and love for architecture, Gordon represented SOHO (Save Our Heritage Organisation) pro bono in a valiant effort to save the Klauber House, formerly located at Sixth Avenue and Redwood Street, a landmark 1907 Irving Gill design. This house was fitted with an internal vacuum cleaning system and its pipes were insulated with seaweed, spectacular innovations for its time. Despite reaching the State Supreme Court, the prevailing cultural ethos led to its senseless and sad demolition in 1979.







Gordon was known for his love of language, his pleasure in enunciation and pronunciation, his vast lexicon, expertise in syntax and grammar (he was once on NPR's program "A Way With Words," discussing with them the misuse of the word "due"); his tremendous and delightful wit, wealth of knowledge, precision in nearly all he did; his love for polishing brass and other metals; and his elegant penmanship, many people exclaiming upon receipt of his check that they ought to frame it, which he always encouraged them to do. He will also be remembered for his beautiful whistling as well as his love for beers, ales and stouts.







Among his many collections were fountain pens, inkwells, beer steins, cork screws, and hats, which he referred to as his chapeaux collection.







An aficionado of both WWI and WWII, he studied antique firearms, and in more than one instance in his world travels, was able to provide museum curators with greater and more accurate details on their collections than listed in their displays, such as for the Museo de Armas in Buenos Aires, Argentina.







While traveling in his retirement, he was able to visit all continents, including Antarctica. In Adelaide, Australia, he met a fellow attorney, shared a lunch of oysters, and discovered that this new friend also collected hats - lacking only one from Russia - so upon returning home, Gordon sent him one of his ushankas.







Gordon was an early owner of a European sports car in America. In 1952, both driving their MGs, he met his dashingly beautiful future wife, Gabrella Vance, at an intersection in Houston; she blocked his car with hers to ask from one convertible to the other where she could get an oil change. Without having any such experience, he offered to change her oil, which was the start of a romance and friendship lasting through six children and more than 40 years until her death.







Gordon was also predeceased by his loving companion of a dozen years, renowned law professor Janeen Kerper, learning from her the appreciation of Middle Eastern rugs. They resided in Talmadge until her death.







He resided in Del Cerro in his latter years with companion, Millie McAuley, who taught business law before retiring. They traveled the globe together, going to such wondrous sites as Machu Picchu, and visiting Gordon's favorite place, Germany, many times. They made friends worldwide.







Gordon leaves behind his loving companion of fifteen years, Millie McAuley, and his only sibling, dear brother, Steve Jackson of Memphis, Tenn.; his six children; grandchildren Andrea, Desiree, Vanessa, Theresa, Emily, Jessica, Jacob, Andy, Tyler, Derek, Corey, Skylah, Yushi and Cheyenne; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Brayden, Desmond, Simon, Felix, Peter, Haley, Ben, Jacen, Cameryn, Sean, Erik, Liam, Audrey, Aveah and Makena.







Grandson-in-law Cecil Greenwell succinctly stated the feelings of many, "The world is a less cool place without Gordon in it." In homage to Gabrella, "Farewell, Brother Beady."











The family asks that donations be made to the San Diego Air and Space Museum in memory of Gordon M. Jackson, Jr. through their website or by phoning (619) 234-8291 ext. 109.





