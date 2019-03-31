Gordon Reeve Reeve' Gould November 12, 1920 - March 13, 2019 Oakland Gordon Reeve Gould, 98, passed quietly in his sleep, March 13. Survived by children Victor Gould and Diana Gould Bonyhadi, grandchildren Benjamin, Philip & Elsa Bonyhadi, and numerous cousins and dear friends. Reeve was born and raised in San Diego, surrounded by his loving Gould, Gartzmann and Klauber family. He attended Francis Parker School, San Diego State University and UC Berkeley School of Architecture where he met his wife of 25 years, Nancy Evelyn Lawsonalso of San Diego. Reeve's incredible eye for detail, beauty and elegance was manifest in all he touched, from his beautiful home in the Berkeley Hills to the many private homes and public buildings he designed throughout the Bay Area. A lover of the arts, Reeve was a lifelong supporter of SF and Oakland Ballets, SF Opera, SF and Berkeley Symphony, SF and Cal Performances. He was a founding board member of the Oakland Museum, and served on the board of many of these cultural arts institutions. As a naval communications officer in the Pacific theater in World War II, Reeve was on the USS Missouri for the signing of the Treaty of Surender in Tokyo Bay. Dedicated to international peace and understanding, he served on the Board of International House and was a proud Rotarian for 60 years. Reeve was sweet, kind, generous and elegant. He had a smile for everyone, held the door open for ladies, knew exactly how to fold a pocket scarf and set a a proper table. He will be remembered as one of the last of the true and proper gentlemen. Donations may be made to Rotary Foundation International, SD History Museum or UC Berkeley International House. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary