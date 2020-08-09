Grace and Luther Lee' Etheridge



San Diego

Grace Elizabeth (Sutton) Etheridge, born March 3, 1925, passed away April 23, 2020, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla due to complications of COVID-19. Luther Estel Lee' Etheridge, born August 13, 1920, passed away May 16, 2020, at home under hospice care, also due to complications of COVID-19. Shortly before her death, Grace had just celebrated her 95th birthday with family and friends.



On August 11, 2019, friends and family celebrated with Lee and Grace on their 75th wedding anniversary. They leave behind one daughter, artist-pianist and teacher, Kay Etheridge, DMA. Lee spent most of his career as Financial Manager for Henry C. Beck Commercial Construction Co. While they lived in Phoenix, Grace was Manager of Data Recording at U-Haul, Co. headquarters. Music was always a centerpiece in the Etheridge family. Lee was a gifted tenor who studied formally in high school, then continued to sing during his college years. Just before WWII, he enlisted in the Navy, and while serving in New Zealand, he had the pleasure of being the soloist with the Artie Shaw Band on their various tours around the islands. Grace, a gifted pianist and musician, began playing for church services as a young teenager. She remained active as pianist or organist at the various churches they attended.Their lives were dedicated to loving and serving God. Their ministry through music continued throughout their lives together. Their graveside service in Dallas, and their memorial service in San Diego, will be scheduled at a later time.



