1/1
Grace and Luther Etheridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace and Luther Lee' Etheridge

San Diego
Grace Elizabeth (Sutton) Etheridge, born March 3, 1925, passed away April 23, 2020, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla due to complications of COVID-19. Luther Estel Lee' Etheridge, born August 13, 1920, passed away May 16, 2020, at home under hospice care, also due to complications of COVID-19. Shortly before her death, Grace had just celebrated her 95th birthday with family and friends.

On August 11, 2019, friends and family celebrated with Lee and Grace on their 75th wedding anniversary. They leave behind one daughter, artist-pianist and teacher, Kay Etheridge, DMA. Lee spent most of his career as Financial Manager for Henry C. Beck Commercial Construction Co. While they lived in Phoenix, Grace was Manager of Data Recording at U-Haul, Co. headquarters. Music was always a centerpiece in the Etheridge family. Lee was a gifted tenor who studied formally in high school, then continued to sing during his college years. Just before WWII, he enlisted in the Navy, and while serving in New Zealand, he had the pleasure of being the soloist with the Artie Shaw Band on their various tours around the islands. Grace, a gifted pianist and musician, began playing for church services as a young teenager. She remained active as pianist or organist at the various churches they attended.Their lives were dedicated to loving and serving God. Their ministry through music continued throughout their lives together. Their graveside service in Dallas, and their memorial service in San Diego, will be scheduled at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved