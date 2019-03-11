Grace Cureton Borchert January 6, 1931 - February 25, 2019 San Marcos Our amazing Grace was born to Edward and Concha Ptacnik on January 6, 1931, in National City, Ca. She died peacefully at her home in San Marcos on February 25, 2019.A graduate of Sweetwater High School, Grace worked tirelessly as a homemaker, raising her five children in Chula Vista. Grace was an incredible cook, and she also enjoyed camping, traveling, fine dining, and watching Chargers and Padre games. She was very fond of dogs (Rottweilers) and beautiful horses. Most of all, she loved her family, friends, and good neighbors.Grace had a unique and unbridled sense of humor, as well as a smile that could light up a room, along with an uproarious laugh. Irrepressible and vivacious - that was our Mother.She was predeceased by her dear husband Darryl. She is survived by her children, Paula Lanterman (Allen), Suzzane Mansager (Bard), Gayle Cureton, Gigi Oman (Jeff), and David Borchert (Jennine); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck Ptacnik; and sister, Aida Davies.Rest in peace, Mom. You'll always have our everlasting love.The family would like to thank all of the kind and loving caregivers at The Meridian Senior Living in Lake San Marcos along with Ariana and her team with Sonata Hospice.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary