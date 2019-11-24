Home

POWERED BY

Services
Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home & Crematory
1811 Ashland St
Ashland, OR 97520
(541) 482-2816
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Jean (Rothermel) Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Jean (Rothermel) Walker Obituary
Grace Jean (Rothermel) Walker January 20, 1924 - November 18, 2019 Carlsbad Grace Jean Walker went to be with the Lord on November 18, at age 95 in Beaverton, Oregon. Jean' was born in Visalia, California, on January 20, 1924. She spent her childhood in Kingsburg, California, and then moved with her family to Oceanside, California. Jean attended Oceanside-Carlsbad High School. In 1951 she married C. Paul Walker, and they and their children lived in Carlsbad for many years. Jean and Paul moved to Oregon upon his retirement. Jean is survived by her children, Robert Walker, Barbara Monreal, Paula Johnson, Gary Walker, and Mark Walker, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Hazel Walker; son-in-law, Brad Johnson; daughters-in-law, Lauri Walker and Gulya Walker, and several nieces.We will miss her greatly but rejoice in knowing that she is with the Lord and reunited with her beloved Paul.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -