Grace Jean (Rothermel) Walker January 20, 1924 - November 18, 2019 Carlsbad Grace Jean Walker went to be with the Lord on November 18, at age 95 in Beaverton, Oregon. Jean' was born in Visalia, California, on January 20, 1924. She spent her childhood in Kingsburg, California, and then moved with her family to Oceanside, California. Jean attended Oceanside-Carlsbad High School. In 1951 she married C. Paul Walker, and they and their children lived in Carlsbad for many years. Jean and Paul moved to Oregon upon his retirement. Jean is survived by her children, Robert Walker, Barbara Monreal, Paula Johnson, Gary Walker, and Mark Walker, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Hazel Walker; son-in-law, Brad Johnson; daughters-in-law, Lauri Walker and Gulya Walker, and several nieces.We will miss her greatly but rejoice in knowing that she is with the Lord and reunited with her beloved Paul.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019