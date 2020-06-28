Grace Mary Johnson June 4, 1934 - May 30, 2020 San Diego On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Grace Mary Johnson, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. A lifelong resident of the South Bay area, Grace began working for the SUHSD in 1971 and later became the registrar for Palomar High School in Chula Vista. She was a favorite among students who often came back to visit long after they had graduated. After 32 years, Grace retired from the job she loved so much.Throughout her lifetime, she traveled all over the world. From cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas, to tours of London and Paris, she did it all. Grace's favorite trip was to Rome and the Vatican.One thing you can count on was Grace's love for celebrating birthdays. She always remembered family birthdays with cards and phone calls. Her birthday was often celebrated in Las Vegas, as she loved to gamble and go shopping with her winnings.Grace's greatest love was her family. She enjoyed a special relationship with each and every member. Her life revolved around her three daughters. She enjoyed shopping on the weekends with them, or going to dinner and the movies.She liked all kinds of music and attended concerts with her girls. Her favorite was seeing Celine Dion in person and sang at the top of her lungs to every song. Her daily phone calls and constant support was appreciated and will be dearly missed.She is lovingly remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law: Sue Casey (John); Judy Barrick (Chris); and Cheryl Thurwanger. Grace is also remembered by her grandchildren: Jennifer, Michelle, Stephanie, Laura, Samuel, Matthew, and Mark; and three great-grandchildren.A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.



