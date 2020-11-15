Greg Finley

February 15, 1947 - November 2, 2020

San Diego

Greg Finley passed away peacefully on November 2. He was 73. In the early 1900s, Greg's grandfather, Lonnie, owned Finley's Mint Saloon on the corner of 5th and G Streets downtown. Greg didn't follow in Lonnie's barkeep footsteps, but he inherited his wit and charm. Greg was an unmatched storyteller who made friends and strangers alike feel at ease. After attending Crawford High School then SDSU in the 1960s, where he was a dedicated TKE and recorded albums with his band Little Joe and the Mustangs, he joined his parents Tom and Ruth Finley's successful floorcovering business. An only child, Greg purchased the business in 1979 and ran Finley's House of Carpets until his early retirement in 1997. His love of home design, architecture, and his deep San Diego roots led Greg to residency in several iconic neighborhoods, including Kensington, Del Mar, Point Loma, Del Dios, and even Jamul, where he built a home around a historic former one-room schoolhouse. A consummate visionary dedicated to improving all aspects of life and business in San Diego, he was founder and President of the Morena Business Improvement District, served on the Peninsula Planning Board and as North Bay Redevelop PAC Chair and Vice Chair, and ran for San Diego City Council in 2005. He tirelessly advocated for the relocation of the San Diego Airport, writing op-eds for the U-T and producing detailed redevelopment plans for waterways linking the Bay, Point Loma, and Morena District through Lindbergh Field's footprint. In "retirement," Greg, a trumpet player, played gigs at watering holes around town. He earned his private pilot's license and took to the skies. In 2005, Greg survived a harrowing plane crash in Mexico. Leaving his plane on the bottom of the Sea of Cortez, he settled into life as a husband, father, and grandfather. Greg's lifelong gift for friendship meant his untimely diagnosis with Alzheimer's reverberated through a wide circle. Throughout his battle, he kept his kindness, charisma, and humor, and he never stopped loving music, dancing in the kitchen with his wife of 18 years, Ann Marie. In addition to Ann Marie, he is survived by his daughters Amy Finley and Casey Ryan and their spouses, his son Thomas Finley, four grandchildren, and Ann Marie's sons Zac and Jonathan Atwell and their families. Loved abundantly, his sparkle, enthusiasm, and tight hugs will be forever missed.



