Greg Seratti July 25, 1961 - December 29, 2020 San Diego In 1961, Greg Seratti was born in Grossmont Hospital in San Diego to Bruce and Jean Seratti.He grew up in Los Angeles and spent time in Arizona and Oregon. In 2003, he returned to San Diego, where he worked at many hospitals as a Telemetry Technician and started West Coast Holters.He is survived by his 3 siblings, Tom Seratti, Jeri Seratti-Goldman, and Karen Seratti. A celebration of his life will be held at Fast Times Eatery, at 3065 Clariemont Dr., in San Diego, CA, 92117, for lunch from 1230-3 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020. In memory of Greg, donations can be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020