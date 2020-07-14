Gregg W Doherty October 7, 1932 - July 8, 2020 San Diego Gregg White Doherty, Sr. 87 of San Diego, California, died July 8, 2020 at Wesley Palms. Gregg was born October 7, 1932 in Rochester, New York, the son of Frank J Doherty and Catherine White Doherty. He graduated high school at Aquinas Institute in Rochester and went on to Graduate from Syracuse University in 1955, where he earned a BA in Political Science. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Upon Graduation, Gregg attended the US Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and was then commissioned to the US Navy. In 1959 he married Nora Ellen Hutton in Detroit, Michigan and spent their years together in San Diego, CA, Rochester, NY and Pleasanton, CA. He worked in the computer and electronics industries during his career. Gregg was involved with many organizations, some of which include the Syracuse Alumni Association, Pleasanton Planning Commission, San Diego Maritime Museum, Holiday Bowl Committee, The Navy League, St. Charles Borromeo and All Hallows Catholic Churches. Gregg is predeceased by his wife Nora, his son Gregg Doherty, Jr., his parents and 2 brothers, Frank and Robert Doherty. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Villatoro, (Robert) of Nashville, TN; his son Timothy Doherty (Greer Vernon) of Roseville, CA; his grandchildren: Cameron Villatoro, Jenna Villatoro, Kyle Doherty, Travis Villatoro and Chase Doherty; His sister Debbie Fitzpatrick and many cousins. He will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery.



