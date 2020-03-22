|
Gregory A. Rosenthal February 13, 1928 - March 9, 2020 San Diego Greg was born to Joseph and Celia Rosenthal in Hollywood, Calif., during the golden age of Hollywood. He resided in southern California all of his life, except during the early 1940s, when his family lived in Omaha, Nebraska. Greg lived most of his life in Downey, where he raised his family and retired to San Diego in 2004.Greg attended Hollywood High School and studied at Cal. State LA and USC Law School. Greg was in education and real estate. In 1954, on a blind date, Greg met Dorothy Friedman, and three months later, they married and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Greg and Dorothy were best friends and were inseparable.After marriage, Greg and Dorothy had dates every weekend and, later, traveled the world together, visiting every continent and every major world city. They dined at every trendy restaurant and frequented the theater. Greg was always interested in world affairs and finance and read voraciously as well as attended classes up to his 80's.Greg was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His family has memories of drive-in movie theaters, Bar B Q chicken, touch football, and family vacations. He was kind and generous and treated everyone he encountered with the same dignity and respect. Greg truly enjoyed life and people.Greg is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; his children, Cathy and John (Kathleen), and by his grandchildren, Will and Matt, as well as nieces and nephews.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020