Gregory Andrew Lutz February 4, 1960 - July 2, 2019 ENCINITAS Gregory Andrew Lutz was born in Orange, NJ and passed away at his home in Encinitas on July 2nd at the age of 59. He practiced law in San Diego for 32 years and was the head swim coach at Torrey Pines High School for 14 years. Gregory is survived by his parents, Francis Lutz and Lorraine Lutz, children, Alexandra, Christopher, Andrew, Robert and Emily, and siblings, Martha, Stephen and James. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles. Gregory loved making people laugh and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
