I have not seen him in years and years but as a child when we visited together as family, mostly for holidays, I always remember laughing hysterically at nothing - we would carry on together making fun of everything, it didn't matter what it was but we would get hysterical. He had a great great sense of humor and we always shared tears over laughing. I'm sorry we didn't have more time together but he brought so much sunshine into my life and his smile and laughter will make me never forget what a wonderful, funny person he was. RIP my cousin. Love you! Eileen
