1/1
Gregory Andrew Lutz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Gregory Andrew Lutz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
June 6, 2020
So sad to just hear the news RIP you were one of the Best until we meet again
Patricia ❤
Patricia Siple
Friend
July 18, 2019
I just heard the sad news this morning and my words can not express the heartache I feel. I watched Gregory grow through the years and he had a special place in my memory bank. His parents and family have my prayers and thoughts.
I can not fathom the pain they most be enduring.
Joan Maggio
July 12, 2019
I knew Greg from the Metuchen Golf and Country Club summer swim team. My freshman year of high school, my team (Wardlaw Hartridge) swam against St. Joe's. I was pitted against Greg in the 200 IM. I didn't stand a chance! I was double lapped by Mr. Lutz but he was right there to pull me out of the pool when I finished. God Speed, Greg. My condolences to your family
Helen Ward Dennis
July 9, 2019
I will always remember Greg at the holidays when we visited together whether at his home or ours. I remember so many times just getting hysterical laughing over stupid things. I use to say to him "you are so funny Greg" and he'd say "it's not me it's you making me laugh". We always had such a good time when we were together and I am sorry we didn't have more time together. He was a kind and gentle guy who just wanted to have fun. You will be missed my cousin, I will always remember the times we had together. May you rest in peace and hopefully you and Chuck will have more laughs together again...Love You, Eileen Reynolds
Eileen Reynolds
July 9, 2019
I have not seen him in years and years but as a child when we visited together as family, mostly for holidays, I always remember laughing hysterically at nothing - we would carry on together making fun of everything, it didn't matter what it was but we would get hysterical. He had a great great sense of humor and we always shared tears over laughing. I'm sorry we didn't have more time together but he brought so much sunshine into my life and his smile and laughter will make me never forget what a wonderful, funny person he was. RIP my cousin. Love you! Eileen
Reynolds
July 9, 2019
John and I will always remember the fun times together at the Del Mar Race Track - he could pick em! There was hardly a time I ever saw him without one of his children. He was a great Father and a good friend. It is hard to imagine not seeing him after all these years.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and sorry we could not be there for the service.

Much love,

Maggie, John and Jake Pool
July 8, 2019
I am so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. I did not know him well. I was a current client. My sympathies to all his family and friends.
Kim Pineau
July 8, 2019
Georgie, Sonny and the boys and Hubert
Meeting every year at the reunions was the best. Love Hubert & Lynn
Hubert & Lynn Laubis
Family
July 8, 2019
He will be missed dearly. We enjoyed his ongoing ancestry communication and the jovial spirit he always included with each note. God Bless him as he moves on to meet with Chucky again.
Love to all of you.
Blessings,
Hubert & Lynn Laubis
Hubert & Lynn Laubis
Family
July 8, 2019
Metuchen Country Club Swim Team
Guy Scarpelli
July 8, 2019
I knew Greg since we attended law school together. So sorry to learn of his untimely passing. His reputation as a caring, capable and successful attorney will live on.
Peter Singer
July 8, 2019
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alan Boardman
Teacher
July 7, 2019
In 1988 or 1989 I spent a week with Greg traveling around Nebraska and Texas on depositions. He was my opposing counsel. We rode together in a rented car and stayed in the same hotels. Greg was a very tough opponent but off the clock he was a friendly and gentle man. We enjoyed a very good rapport during that time. I can think of many an opposing counsel with whom I would not look forward to traveling with in close quarters for a week. But Greg was great at all times. We had some laughs. Greg showed passion and vigorously represented his client with high skill. As I look back on it now that case is a reminder of the importance of civility in law practice -- how lawyers on opposite sides of a hotly contested case can and should still be friends no matter what their clients' differences. Greg was a great travel companion and the road trip was much better than it would have been without him. We did not have another case together after that but we did bump into one another around the courthouse from time to time in recent years. On those occasions he always had a kind and friendly word for me. I will miss you Greg. I am very sorry to hear about this.
Dan Lawton
July 7, 2019
Allegheny college mules. Kelly, Lutz, Belnap, Long Rigatti.
Dick Kelly
July 7, 2019
So sorry this hear this news. Although many years have passed since I saw my cousin last, I do remember he loved to laugh and share a good story. My condolences to his parents, siblings, children and friends. Godspeed, Greg!
Cathy Lutz
July 7, 2019
2018 Vermont
Christine Caswell Prisk
July 7, 2019
Fav Greg Picture
One of my very best friends for over 40 years. This is the way I will forever remember him. Love you Sweets! xoxo
Christine Caswell Prisk
Friend
July 7, 2019
Friends for over 40 years. This is how I will always remember him. One of the most influential people in my life. Love you Sweets!
Christine Caswell Prisk
July 7, 2019
St Joe' Swimming- we will miss you Greg.
Kevin Golankiewicz
July 7, 2019
I attended St Joseph's HS, class of 1978. I did not know Greg well... however his smile was engaging, contagious. I remember him as a classmate an athlete and a person that would light up a room. While long ago, his persona stays with me. I wish peace and love to all Greg's family and friends in this very difficult time.
Stephen Urbish
Classmate
July 7, 2019
I'am shocked to have read this. Greg was such a great friend to me. Always alot of fun with a heart of gold. I was hoping on coming down for xmas and looking him up. Jennifer I'am so sorry and hope you and your family will be okay stay strong. I'll pray for Greg for days. Rest in Peace my friend.
Thomas Corona
July 7, 2019
St Joseph's year book - 1978
Stephen Urbish
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved