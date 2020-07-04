In 1988 or 1989 I spent a week with Greg traveling around Nebraska and Texas on depositions. He was my opposing counsel. We rode together in a rented car and stayed in the same hotels. Greg was a very tough opponent but off the clock he was a friendly and gentle man. We enjoyed a very good rapport during that time. I can think of many an opposing counsel with whom I would not look forward to traveling with in close quarters for a week. But Greg was great at all times. We had some laughs. Greg showed passion and vigorously represented his client with high skill. As I look back on it now that case is a reminder of the importance of civility in law practice -- how lawyers on opposite sides of a hotly contested case can and should still be friends no matter what their clients' differences. Greg was a great travel companion and the road trip was much better than it would have been without him. We did not have another case together after that but we did bump into one another around the courthouse from time to time in recent years. On those occasions he always had a kind and friendly word for me. I will miss you Greg. I am very sorry to hear about this.

Dan Lawton