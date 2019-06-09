Gregory James Rinden May 16, 1957 - May 19, 2019 San Diego Greg Rinden, 62, passed away peacefully on May 19th in the care of hospice at ParkView Home in Del Cerro. Born and raised in Allied Gardens, he graduated from Patrick Henry High in 1975. He enjoyed all sports, especially surfing at Sunset Cliffs and playing baseball. He was the centerfielder and lead-off batter for Patrick Henry's baseball team winning the CIF Championship vs Oceanside in 1974. He also played at Mesa College under coach Bill Sandback. After baseball, he worked for his dad at H.J. Rinden Plumbing for 30+ years. He loved landscaping and planted many trees and plants in his parents' canyon and backyard. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Joan Rinden, brother Ronnie (Rose), sisters Karen Vogel (Paul) and Jackie Gammal (Adrian), niece Carrie and nephews Adam, Jim, Shawn, Kory and Kyle. Graveside services at Greenwood Mortuary July 5th at 1:00 PM. Greg will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary