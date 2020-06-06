We are so very sorry for your loss. R I P Greg Family of Richard "Dickie" Gauss
July 2, 2019
Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories forever.
Jeff Merzbacher
June 13, 2019
Richard Guyot
June 9, 2019
Greg was one of the best young men I had the honor to coach at Patrick Henry H. S.Thank you for giving your best to your school,family and community.Betty and I grive your passing but celebrate your life. Bob Imlay
June 9, 2019
Rest in Peace.
Gaspar Catanzaro
June 9, 2019
I'm sorry to hear of Greg's passing. It was my privilege to have coached Greg during his Sophomore year at Henry. He was the ultimate team guy. He was a hard worker, and definitely a clutch performer. I'm sure he will be missed
Tom Cassie
