Gregory 'Tony' Moran

November 2, 1936 - October 27, 2020

National City

Loving husband, father, tata, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nino, and friend.Tony served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a lector, Eucharistic minister, and taught RCIA. Tony had the privilege of meeting Mother Teresa. He married Sylvia Alcaraz in 1961.Tony is survived by Sylvia, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Josie Mendez; three sons, Greg, Eric, and Raymond Moran; sisters, Guadalupe Fox, Julia Fernstrom, and Christine Ferro; brothers, Frank, Raul, and Ernest Gonzales; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his mother, Carmen Morales, stepfather, Jesus Morales, and brother, Albert Morales.Rosary: Thurs. Nov. 5, 5pm-9pm. Funeraria Del Angel, 607 National City Blvd, National City. Mass: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00 a.m. St Jude's Shrine of the West, 3751 Boston Ave, San Diego, CA. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery.



