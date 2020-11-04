1/
Gregory Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory 'Tony' Moran
November 2, 1936 - October 27, 2020
National City
Loving husband, father, tata, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nino, and friend.Tony served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a lector, Eucharistic minister, and taught RCIA. Tony had the privilege of meeting Mother Teresa. He married Sylvia Alcaraz in 1961.Tony is survived by Sylvia, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Josie Mendez; three sons, Greg, Eric, and Raymond Moran; sisters, Guadalupe Fox, Julia Fernstrom, and Christine Ferro; brothers, Frank, Raul, and Ernest Gonzales; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his mother, Carmen Morales, stepfather, Jesus Morales, and brother, Albert Morales.Rosary: Thurs. Nov. 5, 5pm-9pm. Funeraria Del Angel, 607 National City Blvd, National City. Mass: Friday, Nov. 6, 10:00 a.m. St Jude's Shrine of the West, 3751 Boston Ave, San Diego, CA. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved