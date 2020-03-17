|
|
Gregory N. Roper August 13, 1954 - March 12, 2020 Sidney, Nebraska Gregory N. Roper, 65, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident while helping his daughter move cross-country. Born on August 13, 1954, in San Diego, California, Greg lived a beautiful life, full of exciting adventures with lots of good company along the way. Survived by his children, Kendal, Brittney, and Raquel, his grandchildren, Taj Gennick, Sage Gennick, and Blayze Roper, his brother, Mark Roper, nieces and nephews and many others whose lives he touched, he will be always remembered and always loved. A Celebration of Life is pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020