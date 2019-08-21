|
Gregory Richard Lattizzori SAN DIEGO Graduated in Dalton, MA, worked for Paper Mills (U.S. Paper Money). Entered the military (Army), from January 1, 1970 to May 30, 1970, he was an Aircraft Electrician.His mother was Blanch Shaw Lattizzori. Survived by his father, Richard Lattizzori, daughter, Kimberly Loya; four grandchildren, Christopher Lattizzori, Nathaniel Loya, Jessica Loya and Anthony Loya. Great-grandchildren, Christopher Lattizzori, Aleah Lattizzori and Joseph Lattizzori. August 14, 1951 - June 24, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019