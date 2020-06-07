Gregory Scott Baker
Gregory Scott Baker September 17, 1957 - April 27, 2020 San Diego Born in Pacific Beach, Greg was the oldest of five boys and attended the School of the Madeline in Bay Park, University of San Diego High School, and the Gemology Institute of America. Greg was a great baseball player in high school, later founded the American Diamond Company and then went into steel building construction and general carpentry, working all over the United States and Mexico. Greg lived his life fully and without reserve, following his dreams to live and surf in Kauai and Baja, California. Greg was known for his sense of humor, kindness and generosity. He will be missed by his many longtime friends and family. Greg was preceded in death by his mother and father Mary (Hannon) and Thomas Baker. He leaves behind his 4 brothers - Doug, Tom, Richard and Steven, as well as the loves of his life, his 2 daughters, Chloe (Munguia) and Gracie Baker. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
