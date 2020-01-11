Home

Guadalupe Hoyt

Guadalupe Hoyt Obituary
Guadalupe Hoyt December 2, 1932 - January 7, 2020 SAN DIEGO Guadalupe Hoyt passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020, at 3:00 am, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Guadalupe had eight children. She was widowed in 1978, and never remarried.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Hoyt Jr.; her parents, Abraham Valdez, Francisca Smith; brother, Francisco Smith; sisters, Agustina Valdez, Maria Valdez Villavicencio; children, Norma, Jose, Arthur and Maria.She is survived by her daughters, Elvira Aleman, Nancy McFarland; her sons, Charles A. Hoyt III, Hector Hoyt; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.We loved our mother Guadalupe Hoyt, her fighting spirit, her humor, ambition, her sense of fashion, and most of all her food.Guadalupe was the strongest women we have ever known. She was a true inspiration to us all, and will be missed dearly.The services will be held January 14, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Jude San Diego, and at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:30 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
