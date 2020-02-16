|
|
Guadalupe Montes Lupe' Acua June 5, 1922 - January 11, 2020 Chula Vista Lupe Montes Acua moved to heaven on January 11. At the end, she was grateful for all her blessings, comfortable, and surrounded by her loving family. As God desires, she wisely used her 97.5 years to feel and learn every kind of emotion. She was humorous, industrious, proud, and kind. Born in Encinitas, she grew up 5th of 12 Montes siblings just behind the La Paloma Theater. As youngster, she vividly remembered the Depression, loved to explore the old wilderness of Encinitas, danced jitterbug, and was one of the first students at San Dieguito High in 1938. Later, she married Tom and lived the 1940's in the sleepy village of Carlsbad. She and Tom raised Priscilla, Elaine, Libby, Tommy, and Jeanie. In 1958, they built a ranch in Chula Vista that was surrounded by her bountiful garden.In 1968, she achieved her lifelong dream and became an RN and had a successful career at UCSD Hospital.She enjoyed fishing, gardening, travel, garage sales, grandchildren, and every family event. Her life was a complete success. She leaves positive memories that touched many, including 10 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandsons, and 5 great-granddaughters. Lupe will be greatly missed. A family event is planned for February 23. Contact (408) 799-2687 for details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020