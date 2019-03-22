Guglielmina Gwil' Cook November 15, 1914 - February 27, 2019 Carlsbad Guglielmina Gwil' Cook, age 104, a long-time Carlsbad resident, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the La Paloma Healthcare Center in Oceanside, CA. Gwil was born November 15, 1914 in Riccia, Italy, the youngest of five children of Giovanni and Maria Morrone. She emigrated to the United States with her family via Ellis Island, arriving on August 12, 1921. Her family subsequently moved to Philadelphia, PA, where she attended grade school and high school.As a young woman, Gwil worked in the garment industry (as did her sisters) and in retail clothing helping to support her family. At the suggestion of a friend, she attended the Marine Corps Birthday Ball on November 10, 1941, in Freehold, NJ, where she met her future husband, Richard. With the outbreak of WWII, their time together was limited and they came to know each other mostly through letters. After accepting his marriage proposal, she took the train from Philadelphia to San Diego, meeting (and sharing a berth with) her future mother-in-law, who boarded the train in Omaha. They were married on September 12, 1942, at St. Didacus church in San Diego, subsequently honeymooning in Del Mar. Three children and many Marine Corps moves later, they settled in Carlsbad in 1965.Gwil was full of life and a wonderful mother and friend. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed playing bridge; however, her favorite activity was sitting around the kitchen table and telling and re-living old stories (a Morrone trait) frequently interrupted by laughter.Guglielmina Morrone Cook is survived by her husband, Lt Col Richard M. Cook (USMC retired) of Carlsbad, and three children; Richard Steven Cook of Carlsbad, John and Lucia Cook of Stamford, CT, and daughter Karen Ryan-Fillerup and Clesson (Flip) Fillerup of Carlsbad, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019